Corsair Spec-06 case gets a dose of RGB flair

Corsair is updating its Carbide Series Spec-06 chassis with a touch of flair. The case now comes with RGB LED lighting behind its front panel, and its built-in three-button controller offers seven different colors, two different animation speeds, and five animation effects to choose from.

While that controller doesn't advertise Corsair Link support for full sync capability with other Corsair peripherals, the range of built-in effects sounds comprehensive enough to build a cohesive lighting scheme for most builds. We've asked Corsair whether that controller can be made to work with Link peripherals somehow.

RGB LED lighting aside, the Spec-06 chassis includes two LED-free 120-mm fans: one installed as an intake, the other as an exhaust. It can house storage devices using two 3.5" sleds in a cage under the now-obligatory PSU shroud or two 2.5" cages and two more 2.5" hardpoints behind the motherboard tray. The case uses a full-length tempered-glass side panel to let onlookers see all of the stuff inside.

The front fan mounts can accept up to three 120-mm spinners or two 140-mm air movers, and radiators as large as 360 mm can also sit up front. The top panel can accept two 120-mm fans, one 140-mm fan, or liquid coolers as large as 240 mm. Graphics cards as long as 14.6" (370 mm) can fit inside the Spec-06, and CPU tower coolers as tall as 6.7" (170 mm) will work, as well.

The Spec-06 RGB carries only a $10 premium over its predecessor's solid-color lighting. It's available now for $90 direct from Corsair in black or white finishes, or for $95 from Newegg.