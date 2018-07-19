Stick Out Your Tongue Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO air cooler review @ HardOCP
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review @ Hexus
- HP EliteBook 840 and 830 G5 review @ HotHardware
- Intel Core i7-8086K processor review @ Legit Reviews
- Toshiba OCZ RC100 480 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 review @ TechSpot
- The ASUS X399 ROG Zenith Extreme motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Maximum Sadness: Crysis multiplayer is facing the axe @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Court denies Star Citizen backer's $4,500 refund lawsuit @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- DIY tube oven brings the heat to homebrew semiconductor fab @ HackADay (homebrew semiconductor fab is a thing?)
Science, technology, and space news
- ESO's Very Large Telescope now delivers images sharper than Hubble @ Slashdot
- Jeff Bezos said they'd test the heck out of New Shepard—he wasn't kidding @ Ars Technica
- Scientists find prehistoric baby snake preserved in amber @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- American cheese is no longer the most popular cheese in America @ qz.com
- Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB 3200 MHz DDR4 review @ Guru3D
- "An almond doesn't lactate:" FDA to crack down on use of the word "milk" @ Ars Technica (what about all the stuff that gets away with being called cheese, huh?)