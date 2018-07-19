Stick Out Your Tongue Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


[insert onomatopoeia here]

PC hardware and computing

  1. Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO air cooler review @ HardOCP
  2. SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review @ Hexus
  3. HP EliteBook 840 and 830 G5 review @ HotHardware
  4. Intel Core i7-8086K processor review @ Legit Reviews
  5. Toshiba OCZ RC100 480 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 review @ TechSpot
  7. The ASUS X399 ROG Zenith Extreme motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Maximum Sadness: Crysis multiplayer is facing the axe @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Court denies Star Citizen backer's $4,500 refund lawsuit @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. DIY tube oven brings the heat to homebrew semiconductor fab @ HackADay (homebrew semiconductor fab is a thing?)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. ESO's Very Large Telescope now delivers images sharper than Hubble @ Slashdot
  2. Jeff Bezos said they'd test the heck out of New Shepard—he wasn't kidding @ Ars Technica
  3. Scientists find prehistoric baby snake preserved in amber @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. American cheese is no longer the most popular cheese in America @ qz.com
  2. Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB 3200 MHz DDR4 review @ Guru3D
  3. "An almond doesn't lactate:" FDA to crack down on use of the word "milk" @ Ars Technica (what about all the stuff that gets away with being called cheese, huh?)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options