Gorilla Glass 6 evolves to withstand more drops


by Jeff Kampman

Corning's Gorilla Glass probably sits between you and your smartphone's display panel, and it's evolving into its sixth iteration. The company claims Gorilla Glass 6 is made to withstand two potentially catastrophic events for today's increasingly glassy phones: higher drops and multiple drops. The improved endurance comes from "significantly higher levels of compression" than the old stuff.

To back up its focus on multiple-drop resistance, Corning cites research that showed phone owners drop their devices seven times a year on average, and half of those drops occurred from heights of one meter or less. In Corning's tests, the new Gorilla Glass composition held up to 15 drops on a rough surface before failing—up to twice as many times as the older formulation, apparently.

The company didn't put a specific ceiling on the height from which a Gorilla Glass 6-clad phone could probably survive, but it claimed Gorilla Glass 5 could endure spills from about five feet and three inches (1.6 meters) as much as 80% of the time. Any further improvement to that figure is welcome.

Corning says Gorilla Glass 6 is in the hands of "multiple customers" now, and it expects phones clad with the new composition to hit the market "in the next several months." Bring on a stronger iPhone X, please.

Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options