Thursday deals: a Ryzen 5 2600X for $189 and more

How's it going, folks? Motherboards bearing AMD's revamped B450 chipset have begun hitting e-tailers everywhere, ready to take in often-discounted Ryzen 2000-series CPUs. We've already covered Gigabyte's range of offerings, and we'll be shortly taking a look at models from Asus and MSI, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, check out our review of Corsair's great H100i Pro CLC, or, of course, check out our selection of deals below.

Our leading piece today is the Ryzen 5 2600X. This processor got an Editor's Choice award back when we reviewed it, and it's still one of our top picks today for a mid-range system thanks for its combination of six cores, twelve threads, and a healthy 3.9-GHz boost clock. It comes packed with a capable AMD Wraith Spire cooler, and it'll set you back a mere $188.99 at Amazon. That's an insane price for a CPU of this caliber.

Pretty much all contemporary desktop processors can benefit from speedy RAM sticks. Conveniently, we've procured some for you. The G.Skill Trident Z 16-GB pair of DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s is a sleek, fast kit, and it'll set you back only $159.99 at Newegg. That cash wouldn't even let you smell RAM this fast until recently.

If the CPU above is a little too rich for your blood, how about a combo deal with a Ryzen 5 2400G and an Asus ROG Strix B350-F motherboard? This Editor's-Choice-winning chip is a great idea for people looking to build a capable entry-level gaming system or perhaps a speedy HTPC on a budget. The accompanying mobo is rather sleek and comes with USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, Intel-powered Ethernet, and a souped-up Realtek S1220A audio codec. Newegg will hand you both items in exchange for $229.98, or $60 off the regular total.

Feeling like having a jolt of Coffee Lake instead? Right this way, ma'am. Asus' TUF B360-Pro Gaming Wi-Fi mobo has two M.2 sockets, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and Intel-powered Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The TUF mobo lineup has an emphasis on reliability, too. This board will set you back just $99.99 at Newegg with the code EMCPWEY49.

If you're a fan of high-resolution displays, there's little reason to not get a mighty 4K monitor these days, like the LG 32UD59-B. This slab o' pixels has a VA panel capable of display a whopping 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. The maximum brightness is a healthy-for-this-size 300 cd/m², and the contrast ratio is 3000:1. There's FreeSync support on tap, too, along with built-in speakers and a height-adjustable stand. Take one of these home for $369.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCXPWEY3.

That's all for today, folks!