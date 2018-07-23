Corsair H75 liquid cooler gets fresh fans and a fresh face

In the wake of the Hydro Series H100i Pro it launched last week, Corsair has updated another one of its perennially-popular closed-loop liquid CPU coolers. The H75 is the latest to get an upgrade to Corsair's latest pump and fan designs. This 120-mm cooler boasts a white-LED-illuminated pump head, braided coolant lines, and a squared-off radiator to keep up with Corsair's latest.

The H75 sports two Corsair SP120 120-mm fans in a push-pull configuration, so it could offer higher cooling performance than the single-fan H60 that debuted earlier this year. The cold plate and pump head design of the H75 is slightly different than that of the H60, too, so the changes between the coolers could be more than skin deep.

The SP120 fans both offer PWM control with a 600-RPM-to-1900-RPM range, so builders should have no trouble finding a fan curve that balances quiet operation at idle and high performance under load. Corsair includes mounting hardware for Intel LGA 115x, LGA 2011, and LGA 2066 sockets, as well as AMD AM3 and AM4 brackets. The updated H75 is available now on Amazon for $90.