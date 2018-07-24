National Thermal Engineer Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Shortbread challenge: Identify the motherboard.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel's plans for 3DXP DIMMs emerge @ Real World Technologies
  2. EVGA SuperNova 650W G3 power supply review @ PC Perspective
  3. MyDigitalSSD Pocket Vault eXpress portable SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  4. The Patriot Evlvr portable Thunderbolt 3 1-TB SSD capsule review @ AnandTech
  5. Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fan review @ TechPowerUp

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Stardew Valley adding multiplayer on August 1st @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Nintendo to ROM sites: forget cease-and-desist, now we're suing @ Ars Technica
  3. Dynamic shape-shifting display lets you touch VR objects in real time @ New Atlas (way cooler than the ridiculous CGI version movies always use)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. HOPE XII: make your own holograms @ HackADay
  2. Graphene Jacket drapes you in everyone's favourite wonder material @ New Atlas
  3. Be a fire bender with the power of magnets @ HackADay
  4. Sapphire INCA CS-14 compute system review @ KitGuru

Science, technology, and space news

  1. How Amazon scrambled to fix Prime Day glitches @ Slashdot
  2. Student engineers build hyperloop test pods with commercial-class top speeds @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. This is why stinky cheeses stink @ rd.com
  2. Ritz recall: cracker products with cheese pulled over salmonella risk @ livescience.com
  3. Aorus RGB memory DDR4-3200 review (GP-AR32C16S8K2SU416R) @ Hexus
  4. Rosewill NEON K81 RGB gaming keyboard review @ thinkcomputers.org
