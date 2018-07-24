National Thermal Engineer Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Intel's plans for 3DXP DIMMs emerge @ Real World Technologies
- EVGA SuperNova 650W G3 power supply review @ PC Perspective
- MyDigitalSSD Pocket Vault eXpress portable SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- The Patriot Evlvr portable Thunderbolt 3 1-TB SSD capsule review @ AnandTech
- Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fan review @ TechPowerUp
Games, culture, and VR
- Stardew Valley adding multiplayer on August 1st @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Nintendo to ROM sites: forget cease-and-desist, now we're suing @ Ars Technica
- Dynamic shape-shifting display lets you touch VR objects in real time @ New Atlas (way cooler than the ridiculous CGI version movies always use)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- HOPE XII: make your own holograms @ HackADay
- Graphene Jacket drapes you in everyone's favourite wonder material @ New Atlas
- Be a fire bender with the power of magnets @ HackADay
- Sapphire INCA CS-14 compute system review @ KitGuru
Science, technology, and space news
- How Amazon scrambled to fix Prime Day glitches @ Slashdot
- Student engineers build hyperloop test pods with commercial-class top speeds @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- This is why stinky cheeses stink @ rd.com
- Ritz recall: cracker products with cheese pulled over salmonella risk @ livescience.com
- Aorus RGB memory DDR4-3200 review (GP-AR32C16S8K2SU416R) @ Hexus
- Rosewill NEON K81 RGB gaming keyboard review @ thinkcomputers.org