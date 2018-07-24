David Kanter dissects Intel's plans for Optane Persistent Memory

Intel's Optane Persistent Memory sticks put 3D Xpoint memory chips in DIMM slots. While that may sound straightforward enough, the shift from DRAM to higher-density non-volatile stuff around server sockets could effect wide-ranging changes in the data center, and those potential shifts are only beginning to take shape.

Thankfully, David Kanter has given those potential changes a more solid form by diving into Optane Persistent Memory, also known by the code-name Apache Pass. He's outlined the implications of this technology for performance and software developers, as well as the open questions and potential pitfalls still remaining ahead of the product's broad launch. If you want to get abreast of those issues, you'd do well to give David's article a read.