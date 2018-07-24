Tuesday deals: a Dell laptop with a Core i7-8750H for $1000 and more

Howdy, folks! Let me tell you something about house floods: the water is often the least of your worries. You plug whatever spot it's coming through and proceed to bucket it out. What I've learned is that the post-op is way, way worse than the flood itself. Over the course of the past two weeks, I've spent untold hours with the after-flood logistics. I'd much rather just shovel water out for two days and be 100% done with this. Anyway, at least there's things that make me happy, like window-shopping sweet, juicy PC hardware. Here are the deals we have today.

Dell's gaming laptops are generally well-regarded, and we have one such specimen today for your perusal. The Dell G5 15 on display comes with a six-core Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a pretty powerful GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB Max-Q graphics card. Storage is handled by a combo setup with a 256-GB SSD plus a 1-TB hard drive. This kind of hardware package usually goes for north of $1500, but you can take this laptop home for just $999.99 from Rakuten with the checkout code DELL144.

4K is the word of the day, and it's on two displays' spec sheets. The first is the Sceptre U275W-4000R. This monitor offers a 27" IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and maximum brightness of 250 cd/m². There are DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI inputs, and a pair of built-in speakers to boot. If you're wondering what's so special about this monitor, it's the price: an insanely-low $169.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPWRT32.

There's a chance that the monitor above simply isn't big enough for your plans. The LG 43UD79-B will happily fill that gap. This humongous IPS 4K display measures 43" across. Its color gamut should cover 100% of sRGB, and the maximum brightness should reach 350 cd/m², an impressive value for a monitor this size. Accoutrements include four HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort, and USB Type-C connectivity. There are also built-in speakers and multi-picture modes. Newegg will ship you the massive box for $499.99 if you use the promo code EMCPWRT29.

Who's a fan of speedy CPUs? Gather 'round, sirs and madams. First up, the Ryzen 7 1800X. This chip offers eight Zen cores and sixteen threads and a single-core turbo clock of 4.0 GHz. It's a pretty badass piece of silicon, and it's selling for $224.99 at Newegg with the code EMCPWRT47.

Next up, an option for those looking for a mid-range processor with meaty integrated graphics: the Ryzen 5 2400G. This chip got a TR Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it thanks to its healthy combination of a Vega IGP and four Zen cores with a 3.9-GHz single-core turbo clock. As an added bonus, it comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box. Yours for merely $149.99 from Amazon.

You thought we were done with monitors? Ha! There's yet another slab o' pixels to go over, the Acer CB271HU. This IPS display comes in a resolution of 2560x1440 and should offer 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. The maximum brightness is 350 cd/m², and the static contrast ratio is 1000:1. The display has a height, tilt, and swivel-adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and goes for just $229.99 at Newegg.

