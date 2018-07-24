Elgato Stream Deck Mini shrinks source-switching power

You may recall Elgato's Stream Deck launched last May. To recap for those unfamiliar, it's essentially a box with 15 buttons that you can use to trigger events while streaming, like scene changes or special sounds. It's a pretty chunky device, though, and not everyone has that much desk space or needs all 15 buttons. Perhaps to serve the rest of the streamer market, Elgato is back with the Stream Deck Mini.



Elgato Stream Deck Mini

Aside from the reduced number of buttons, this device is functionally equivalent to the original Stream Deck. Each button contains a tiny LCD that can display pre-made icons or custom images. Buttons can be configured using the deck's drag-and-drop interface, and support an "unlimited" number of functions, according to Elgato. The device supports integration with OBS Studio, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Mixer, among others.

Elgato's Stream Deck Mini is already up for purchase on both Corsair's own site (the boat-folk bought Elgato recently) as well as Amazon. The smaller version knocks off a third of its larger sibling's price and goes for just $100.