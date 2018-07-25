Rumor: Core i9-9900K could hit 4.7 GHz on all cores and use a soldered IHS

Not that long after Intel apparently tipped off the internet about the existence of its ninth-gen Core CPUs, there are some more rumors flying about the company's latest developments in the desktop CPU space. Grab your salt shaker and proceed. According to Computerbase, a now-defunct thread in Chinese forum Coolaler contained specifications on rumored upcoming Core i9-9900K chips, Core i7-9700K, and Core i5-9600K chips. More recently, German site Golem.de claims to have obtained information stating that the two higher-end models will use solder instead of thermal pads under their heatspreaders. Let's look at the rumored specs first.

Core i9-9900K Core i7-9700K Core i5-9600K Cores 8 8 6 Threads 16 8 6 Base clock 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo clock 5 GHz 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz Cache size 16 MB 12 MB 9 MB One-core turbo 5.0 GHz 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz Two-core turbo 5.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz Four-core turbo 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Six-core turbo 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz Eight-core turbo 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz - TDP 95 W 95 W 95 W

Source: Coolaler forum

Those could be some mighty chips indeed, and the Core i9-9900K in particular bears some resemblance to a BFG with that 4.7-GHz all-turbo clock. While the specifications above are nothing but hearsay at this point, they look at least reasonable enough in light of the Core i7-8700K's six cores, twelve threads, and 4.7-GHz single-core turbo speed. The oddball chip in the purported lineup looks to be the Core i7-9700K. Breaking with the Core i7 tradition, this CPU would boast eight cores but no Hyper-Threading support, along with a reduced amount of cache and slightly slower clocks compared to the Core i9-9900K big honcho. Overclock3D further reports that chip already showed up in the SiSoftware Database, too.

The rumored move back to soldered integrated heatspreaders (IHS) for the Core i7-9700K and Core i9-9900K is a welcome one. Intel hasn't used solder in its desktop Core-series chips ever since Sandy Bridge seven years ago, and enthusiasts everywhere are certainly looking upon this development with interest. The soldered IHS could improve the rumored chips' thermals and out-of-the-box overclocking potential, as well as obviate the need for delidding for those looking for an extra clock jolt. A quick search reveals scores of threads claiming that delidding a modern-day high-end CPU can net temperature improvements of as much as 20° C. Our own Zak Killian has joined in on the delidding fun, too, and he says it's as cool as people say.

Golem.de goes on to claim that the new chips will land in stores in September and that they'll drop into current-gen boards with an LGA 1151 v2 socket. If this information is accurate, it looks like enthusiasts won't have long to wait. Thanks to HotHardware and VideoCardz for the tips.