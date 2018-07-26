National Bagelfest Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Adata XPG SX8200 480-GB M.2. SSD review @ Guru3D
- Samsung CHG70 FreeSync 2 monitor review @ HotHardware
- Iiyama Red Eagle G-Master GB2560HSU 24.5"144-Hz monitor review @ KitGuru
- Razer Blade 2018 review @ TechSpot
- The Adata XPG SX8200 & Gammix S11 NVMe SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Steam launches new Friends and Discordian chat @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- No Man's Sky changes everything, but leaves the futility intact @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Talking to Alexa with sign language @ HackADay
- Bleeding meatless burger gets the green light @ New Atlas
- Juggling machine listens to the bounce to keep ball in the air @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Karate-chopping Centauro robot shows that four legs are better than two @ New Atlas
- Possible lake spotted under a polar ice cap—on Mars @ Ars Technica
- Lab-made fossils cram 1000s of years into 24 hours @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Corsair Crystal Series 280X RGB tempered glass micro-ATX case review @ PC Perspective
- Tt eSports Ventus X optical RGB review @ TechPowerUp
- 7 PM and 2 AM are peak demand times for pizza, study of internet traffic finds @ Slashdot