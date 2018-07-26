National Bagelfest Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Did you hear the one about... Wait, wait! The punchline is baygulls. Great, huh?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Adata XPG SX8200 480-GB M.2. SSD review @ Guru3D
  2. Samsung CHG70 FreeSync 2 monitor review @ HotHardware
  3. Iiyama Red Eagle G-Master GB2560HSU 24.5"144-Hz monitor review @ KitGuru
  4. Razer Blade 2018 review @ TechSpot
  5. The Adata XPG SX8200 & Gammix S11 NVMe SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Steam launches new Friends and Discordian chat @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. No Man's Sky changes everything, but leaves the futility intact @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Talking to Alexa with sign language @ HackADay
  2. Bleeding meatless burger gets the green light @ New Atlas
  3. Juggling machine listens to the bounce to keep ball in the air @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Karate-chopping Centauro robot shows that four legs are better than two @ New Atlas
  2. Possible lake spotted under a polar ice cap—on Mars @ Ars Technica
  3. Lab-made fossils cram 1000s of years into 24 hours @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Corsair Crystal Series 280X RGB tempered glass micro-ATX case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Tt eSports Ventus X optical RGB review @ TechPowerUp
  3. 7 PM and 2 AM are peak demand times for pizza, study of internet traffic finds @ Slashdot
