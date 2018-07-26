Thursday deals: a Ryzen 7 1700 for $200 and more

Greetings, folks! I hope you're enjoying the summer weather. Around here it's warm and balmy enough, and there haven't been reports of massive fires—at least so far. My European brethren in Sweden and Greece can't say the same, unfortunately. Best wishes for them. In the meantime, the PC hardware world hasn't stopped moving. Here are today's best deals.

AMD's Ryzen 2000-series processors may be all the rage right now, but it's not like the previous-gen chips suddenly stopped working. Today's entrant is the Ryzen 7 1700 eight-core, sixteen-thread CPU with a 3.7 GHz single-core turbo clock and an included AMD Wraith Spire cooler. Newegg will get you one in exchange for just $199.99 with the promo code EMCPWRV38.

The CPU above could do with a nice abode like the MSI X470 Gaming Pro motherboard. This simple-but-effective mobo offers USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a steel-clad main PCIe slot, and onboard RGB LED lighting. Grab it from Newegg for $129.99 with the promo code EMCPWRV47. There's a $20 mail-in-rebate available, too.

Sing along with me: RAM prices are falling down, falling down... The Corsair Vengeance RGB 16-GB kit clocked at 3000 MT/s is stylish, quick, and will set you back only $154.99 at Newegg with the code EMCPWRV29. You get both performance and style for an affordable price.

If you'd rather save a few bucks and forego the blinkenlights, then take a look at the Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s DDR4. The 'egg is selling the pair of sticks for just $139.99. As with most memory, these DIMMs have a lifetime warranty.

While NVMe SSDs are interesting, not everyone needs their massive speed. Most folks do just fine with a SATA SSD, but then them cables are just so annoying. Enter the Western Digital Blue 500-GB M.2 SATA SSD. This drive should push up to 560 MB/s in sequential reads and 530 MB/s in writes, and comes with a five-year warranty. Yours for only $94.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPWRV33.

We saved the biggest piece for last. The Acer ET322QK is a massive 32" monitor with a resolution of 3840x2160. It uses a VA panel with maximum brightness of 300 cd/m² and a 4-ms response time. Support for FreeSync, built-in speakers, and a rather stylish stand are all part of the package, too. Take this slab o' pixels home for just $349.99 from Newegg.

