HyperX Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse gets a Pro augmentation

HyperX has been building up its mouse lineup of late with the entry-level Pulsefire FPS and RGB LED-ringed Pulsefire Surge. For those after something in between, the company now offers the Pulsefire FPS Pro. This rodent takes the basic Pulsefire FPS formula and adds a top-tier Pixart PMW3389 sensor and single-zone RGB LED illumination to the package.

On top of those two augmentations, the Pulsefire FPS Pro's six buttons can now be programmed through HyperX's Ngenuity software for those who find the mouse's default settings unsuitable. The company says the FPS Pro has onboard memory to store those customizations, as well, meaning that Ngenuity might not need to be installed on every PC that a gamer might call home. Omron switches and large PTFE feet help make the Pulsefire FPS Pro a smooth operator.

If the middle of the Pulsefire lineup sounds like just the place to be for you, the FPS Pro is available now for $59.99 from Amazon and Best Buy.