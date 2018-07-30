Deals of the day: a 120-GB SSD for $28 and a 256-GB drive for $50

Have an older system that could really do with an SSD upgrade? Our deal-scouting today turned up a couple drives that could take the mechanical-hard-drive torpor out of your older laptop or desktop.

Amazon has Kingston's A400 128-GB SSD on sale for a mere $28. This DRAM-less drive isn't going to be the best-performing SSD out there by any stretch of the imagination, but if you have a super-pokey older system that could do with a dose of solid-state magic, this drive's low absolute price tag might make it an impulse buy.

If you want a higher-performance SATA SSD at an even lower cost per gigabyte than the Kingston A400, the HP S700 Pro 256 GB is on sale today at Newegg for $49.99. At just $0.195/gig, this drive offers a DRAM cache, HP-tuned firmware on its Silicon Motion 2258 controller, and Micron 3D NAND chips. That all adds up to solid performance, and the HP leaves you plenty of room to install Windows and a few applications or games. Assuming you can afford the extra $22, this drive could be an even better choice than the Kingston above.

