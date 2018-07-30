Nvidia teases "spectacular surprises" at Gamescom pre-show party

The Gamescom expo runs from August 21 to August 25 in Cologne, Germany, and Nvidia will kick off the event with its own GeForce Gaming Celebration pre-show party. As Nvidia puts it, the GeForce Gaming Celebration "will be loaded with new, exclusive, hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world's biggest game developers, and some spectacular surprises."

It's that last bit that will likely make a gaming public thirsty for new graphics cards perk up its ears. Rumors of Nvidia's next-generation graphics card plans have been circulating for months, but none of the usual sources of smoke signals have achieved consensus on just what those cards will be called, when they'll arrive, or how much they'll cost. Gamescom seems as good a venue as any for Nvidia to reveal some new info about its next-gen parts. Gamers who will be on the ground in Cologne and want to see those "spectacular surprises" in person would do well to register for the event ASAP.