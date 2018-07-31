Uncommon Musical Instrument Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- 51nb ThinkPad X210 Mod review @ PC Perspective
- Netgear XR500 router, EX8000, SX10 (10GigE) switch review @ Guru3D
- EVGA G1 Plus 750W review @ JonnyGuru
- Acer ED273 27in monitor review @ KitGuru
- Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC memory card review @ Legit Reviews
- TP-Link Deco M9 Plus AC2200 smart home mesh Wi-Fi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Fractal Design Focus G Mini review @ TechPowerUp
- Tested: one of the best-selling (no brand) gaming monitors on Amazon @ TechSpot
- The Intel Xeon W review: W-2195, W-2155, W-2123, W-2104 and W-2102 tested @ AnandTech
- "Too much thermal paste" – benchmark of thermal paste application & quantity @ Gamers Nexus
Games, culture, and VR
- The theme song for Civilization IV still rocks @ Quarter To Three (gives me chills every time)
- Nintendo releases complete sales figures for its million-selling Switch games @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Become the rockstar developer you've always dreamed of being @ HackADay
- The Apocalypse Bicycle @ HackADay
- Light painting animations directly from blender @ HackADay (physical ray tracing)
Science, technology, and space news
- Neural network implemented with light instead of electrons @ Ars Technica
- Pedestrians are a hard problem for self-driving cars—here's one solution @ Ars Technica
- NASA study dashes dreams of terraforming Mars @ New Atlas
- 40,000-year old worms revived from Siberian permafrost @ New Atlas (pretty sure this didn't end well on The X-Files)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Is cheese bad for you? Five nutritionists give the same answer @ quartzy.qz.com
- Swiss cheese ice cream is now a thing, because summer 2018 has no chill @ hellogiggles.com