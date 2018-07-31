Uncommon Musical Instrument Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate

PC hardware and computing

  1. 51nb ThinkPad X210 Mod review @ PC Perspective
  2. Netgear XR500 router, EX8000, SX10 (10GigE) switch review @ Guru3D
  3. EVGA G1 Plus 750W review @ JonnyGuru
  4. Acer ED273 27in monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC memory card review @ Legit Reviews
  6. TP-Link Deco M9 Plus AC2200 smart home mesh Wi-Fi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  7. Fractal Design Focus G Mini review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Tested: one of the best-selling (no brand) gaming monitors on Amazon @ TechSpot
  9. The Intel Xeon W review: W-2195, W-2155, W-2123, W-2104 and W-2102 tested @ AnandTech
  10. "Too much thermal paste" – benchmark of thermal paste application & quantity @ Gamers Nexus

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The theme song for Civilization IV still rocks @ Quarter To Three (gives me chills every time)
  2. Nintendo releases complete sales figures for its million-selling Switch games @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Become the rockstar developer you've always dreamed of being @ HackADay
  2. The Apocalypse Bicycle @ HackADay
  3. Light painting animations directly from blender @ HackADay (physical ray tracing)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Neural network implemented with light instead of electrons @ Ars Technica
  2. Pedestrians are a hard problem for self-driving cars—here's one solution @ Ars Technica
  3. NASA study dashes dreams of terraforming Mars @ New Atlas
  4. 40,000-year old worms revived from Siberian permafrost @ New Atlas (pretty sure this didn't end well on The X-Files)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Is cheese bad for you? Five nutritionists give the same answer @ quartzy.qz.com
  2. Swiss cheese ice cream is now a thing, because summer 2018 has no chill @ hellogiggles.com
