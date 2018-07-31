Tuesday deals: a high-end Dell XPS 13 for $1560, big screens, and more

Howdy, folks. Europe is under a massive heat wave right now, and it's getting to be Serious Business. Where before I was poking fun at Brits and Swedes for nearly keeling over with massive temperatures of 26 °C (79 °F), Portugal's now bracing for a four-day hell-fest of temperatures that could hit 48 °C (118 °F) in some spots. The prognosis for my area isn't that bad, but I'm still going to have a real toasty time. If you're praying for ice buckets, keep going. In the meantime, there's even more hotness to be considered—our daily selection of hardware deals. It's a doozy today, folks.

We're kicking the proceedings off with a bang. The Dell XPS 9370 is one of the best 13" laptops around, and the particular variant we have on hand is all sorts of awesome. Take a gander at these specs: a four-core Core i7-8550U processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a massive 1-TB NVMe solid-state drive. To top it off, the display is one of Dell's gorgeous 4K units. All this hardware would normally go for quite a pretty penny, but you can currently get this lappie for just $1559.99 from Rakuten with the checkout code BYD278. Get'em while they're hot, as we figure they won't last long.

Although the Dell above is our leading deal, we could call this Tuesday "big monitor day" and all would be well in the world. We're going to start with the Acer XG270HU. This 27", 2560x1440 panel can hit a 144-Hz refresh rate and has FreeSync support. The panel is a TN unit, but it's well above average and has the benefit of a 1-ms response time. Acer says the maximum brightness is 350 cd/m². Take this monitor home for just $299.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPWRW22.

Next up, the LG 32UD99W. This slab o' pixels uses a beautiful IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a color gamut covering 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. There's HDR10 support on tap, too. The 32UD99W should be perfect for color-critical work, and its maximum brightness rating is 550 cd/m² (typical 350 cd/m²). Additional niceties include built-in speakers, USB Type-C connectivity, quick charging support, and FreeSync. Grab it for $749.99 from Rakuten with the checkout code BYD149.

Next up, a couple of ultra-wide monitors. The first one is the LG 34UC88-B and its IPS panel with a resolution of 3440x1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz. LG says the display can cover over 99% of the sRGB color space, and that maximum brightness is 300 cd/m². Have this wide slate for $499.99 from Rakuten with the checkout code BYD79.

In case you like that monitor above but want more of pretty much everything, check out the Alienware AW3418DW. This display also has a resolution of 3440x1440, but its maximum refresh rate is a healthy 120 Hz, and there's G-Sync support on tap for good measure. The included stand offers height adjustment, and there's RGB LED lighting around the back. If speed is what you need, you can have this monitor for $949.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPWRW23.

There's been more than a few deals on NVMe drives lately. Today's entrant is the HP EX920 1-TB gumstick. HP says this SSD can hit 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1800 MB/s when writing. The company also notes that the drive has an endurance rating of 400-terabytes-written. For $246.49 at Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15, we figure this drive has a great price-to-performance ratio.

Our final item for the day is one that should soothe your graphics card ache. The MSI GTX 1080 Aero has a blower-style cooler and a nominal boost clock of 1771 MHz (almost certainly overriden by Pascal's gong if thermals allow). The rest of the card doesn't have anything all that special about it, but that's more than fine with us since it costs $469.99 at Newegg and you get a $20 rebate card plus a $20 Steam code with your purchase. Grabbing a GTX 1080 for a potential final tally of $429.99 is just fine and dandy in our book.

