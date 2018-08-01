Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 breathes new life into high-end Android tablets

The high-end Android tablet is an endangered species, but Samsung is trying to keep the idea alive with its new Galaxy Tab S4. This 10.5" slate leans heavily on Samsung's DeX interface to provide a desktop-like multi-tasking experience in tandem with the company's Book Cover keyboard and compatible Bluetooth mice.

DeX can also let the Tab S4 hook up to external monitors for dual-display productivity work with a separate USB Type-C to HDMI adapter. Samsung also includes one of its S Pen styluses with the Tab S4 for note-taking and sketching with compatible apps.

When users are done with work, the Tab S4's 2560x1600 AMOLED display and quartet of Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers should provide a compelling YouTube portal. Samsung specs the Tab S4 with a 7300-mAh battery that it claims is good for up to 16 hours of video playback. The company says it slimmed down the bezels on this tablet's screen to reduce the overall size of the slate's body, too.

The Tab S4 gets its computing power from an older Snapdragon 835 SoC running at peak speeds of 2.35 GHz for its performance cores and 1.9 GHz for its efficiency cores. That SoC is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 256 GB of onboard storage. Users can add microSD cards as large as 400 GB to expand the onboard NAND. The S4 can be equipped with a Cat.16 LTE modem inside for cellular communications, as well.

For folks brave enough to take photos and videos with a giant slate, Samsung equips the Tab S4 with a 13-MP world-facing camera plus an 8-MP front-facing camera. The tablet can capture 4K video at up to 30 FPS, and it can play back 4K footage at up to 60 FPS. Samsung will ship the Tab S4 with Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Wi-Fi version of the Tab S4 will start at $649.99 for the 64 GB model. Upgrading the internal storage to 256 GB will run another $100. The tablet will go up for sale on August 10 through Amazon, Best Buy, and through Samsung's own website. The Book Cover keyboard will add $149.99 to the bottom line.

US buyers who want the LTE version can get theirs from Verizon starting on August 10, as well, although it's not clear what the privilege of cellular connectivity will add to the base price of the Tab S4. Samsung says the tablet will come to Sprint and US Cellular later in the third quarter of this year.