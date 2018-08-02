Ice Cream Sandwich Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I like my captions how I like my ice cream sandwiches: short and sweet.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro review @ bit-tech
  2. MSI B450 Tomahawk review @ Guru3D
  3. Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard review @ Hexus
  4. ASRock B450 Gaming-ITX/ac review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Cougar Phontum gaming headset review @ ThinkComputers
  6. The ASRock B450 Gaming ITX/ac and B450 Gaming K4 motherboard reviews @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Steam sees surprising, significant usage dip in 2018 @ Ars Technica
  2. Godhood is an old-school god game from the creators of Reus @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Hold on to your bananas: Hands-on with Mario Kart VR @ New Atlas
  4. Who will woo Haley first in Stardew Valley? You, or your friend? @ Quarter To Three (pfft, Haley? yeah right)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Old LED light bulbs give up filaments for Spider Web Clock @ HackADay
  2. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD review @ HotHardware

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Bacteria becoming resistant to hospital disinfectants, warn scientists @ Slashdot (not good)
  2. 661 Tbps through a single optical fiber: The mind boggles @ Ars Technica
  3. San Francisco officials are planning to ban corporate cafeterias, force tech workers to eat out at local restaurants @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
  2. Antec DF500 RGB Review – nice RGB, shame about the case @ KitGuru
  3. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin break world record for most cheese on a cheeseboard @ channel3000.com
