Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 10.5" is a wallet-friendly Android slate

Samsung's $649 Galaxy Tab S4 might have stolen the spotlight yesterday, but the company has another Android tablet for folks who don't want to pay iPad Pro-like prices for their slates. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5" seems to have one mission in life, and that's content consumption. While the Tab A maintains the Tab S4's quad-speaker array with Dolby Atmos special sauce, it drops the DeX support and included S Pen that make the more expensive slate a potential productivity powerhouse.

Whatever content does get consumed on the Tab A, it'll ultimately show up on a 1920x1200 LCD touch screen. Behind those pixels, Samsung pulled together a Snapdragon 450 SoC with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Users can expand that onboard space with up to 400 GB of microSD storage. The Tab A supports tablet photography with an 8-MP world-facing camera and a 5-MP front-facing camera for selfie action. A cellular-enabled Tab A will be available with Cat.6 LTE support. Samsung keeps the slate powered with a 7300-mAh battery.

The Tab A's Kids Mode interface gives parents tools to control the content and screen time that their offspring spend staring into its screen. The Kids Mode interface also comes with eight free "child-friendly" apps pre-installed. Samsung also notes that the tablet supports multiple user profiles to ensure that kids and adults can use the same device without crossing over age-appropriate boundaries.

The Tab A will ship with Samsung's customized version of Android 8.1 on board. Samsung didn't provide pricing or availability info for the Tab A 10.5", but it'll doubtless come in at a more wallet-friendly price point than the high-end Tab S4 when it does arrive.