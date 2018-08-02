Thursday deals: a Radeon RX 580 8 GB for $230 and more

Hi there, folks. It's with much joy that I recently noticed that there's a "second season" to Steins;Gate called simply Steins;Gate 0. The original show is one of the most intelligent ones I've experienced, and the new one seems to be going that very same route (which is good), but it's taken or taking a long time to get there (which is bad). Any other clever shows that I should watch out for? Oh, right, the deals. We've got some good ones today, check them out.

Along with RAM, graphics card prices are steadily floating down. Today's proof of that concept is the MSI Radeon RX 580 8 GB Armor. The chip onboard this pixel-pusher has a 1366 MHz boost clock and is topped off by a dual-fan cooler with rather-large spinners. Upgrade your PC (finally!) for only $249.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPXPR54. Then you can use the $20 rebate card to get some cash back, and enjoy your new graphics card for only $229.99 when it's all done.

Ever since we reviewed them, we think that G-series Ryzen processors make for excellent choices for a budget PC or a home theater machine. It's fitting that the Ryzen 3 2200G is on sale today, then. This processor has four Zen+ cores and eight threads, a 3.7 GHz single-core boost clock, and a competent Vega IGP to go along with it. Amazon's selling this chip for $89.99, and there's a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box, too.

Who's not a fan of fast, stylish RAM? The G.Skill Trident Z kits are praised for both of those characteristics, and the 16-GB set we have on hand has two sticks clocked at 3200 MT/s. The CAS latency is 16, and the price is a particularly juicy $151.99 at Newegg. Get'em while they're hot.

Friends don't let friends use crappy power supplies, and instead point them to something like the EVGA SuperNova 850 G2. This 80 Plus Gold-rated unit has enough juice for all but the most high-end machines, fully modular cabling, and a semi-passive fan. As an added bonus, you get a whole 10 years of warranty if you register the PSU with EVGA. Take this box o' watts home for $89.89 from Amazon.

If you want a slightly less-endowed PSU and prefer to save a few bucks, then check out the Seasonic Focus 750 W instead. This juice pack has semi-modular cables, a 120-mm fan, and a $79 price tag at Newegg. The e-tailer will also hand you a $20 card that could make the whole deal a $59 affair.

Finally, cheap SSD storage. The Western Digital Blue 3D 1 TB is a darn competent SATA solid-state drive that can push up to 560 MB/s in sequential reads and 530 MB/s when doing writes. Amazon is selling this drive in both M.2 and plain-old 2.5" flavors for $173.99. If your wallet's too thin for one terabyte of NAND, the 500-GB models are conveniently priced at $88.99.

