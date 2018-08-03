AMD unwraps Ryzen SoC with 24 Vega CUs for Chinese-market console

Rumors of a "big" Ryzen APU with a massive Vega graphics processor on board have been circulating for months, fueled by appearances in public hardware benchmark databases and the like. Now, we may know why. AMD has taken the wraps off a semi-custom product it's produced for Chinese manufacturer Zhongshan Subor for use in a new gaming PC and console for the Chinese market.

Subor's semi-custom chip includes a four-core, eight-thread Ryzen CPU running at a 3-GHz clock speed. It's paired with 24 Radeon Vega compute units running at 1.3 GHz, all connected to 8 GB of GDDR5 memory. For reference, that's even more raw shader-processing power running at higher nominal clock speeds than the 20 Vega-ish CUs of the Intel Radeon RX Vega M GH chip in the Hades Canyon NUC, to say nothing of the maximum of 11 CUs on Raven Ridge APUs.



Subor's gaming PC. Source: AMD

AMD says Subor demonstrated this gaming PC at ChinaJoy, the country's largest gaming and digital entertainment expo. The system will apparently begin shipping in late August, followed by a similar console running a customized operating system that will launch before the end of the year. There's no word on global plans for this part, and its semi-custom nature means it likely won't be made available to other manufacturers, but its mere existence could suggest exciting things for the next generation of console hardware.