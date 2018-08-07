Lighthouse Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Aorus X7 DT v8 laptop review @ Hexus
- Dell G7 15 gaming laptop review @ HotHardware
- Zalman Acrux 850W review @ JonnyGuru
- Xtrfy H1 Pro Gaming headset review @ KitGuru
- Intel Optane SSD 905P 960GB drive review @ Legit Reviews
- ID-Cooling Dashflow 360 review @ TechPowerUp
- Phanteks Eclipse P350X case review @ ThinkComputers
- Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review @ TFT Central
- The ASRock X470 Taichi Ultimate motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- OpenAI's bots just thrashed some of the world's best Dota players @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Fortnite on Android dodges Google's store @ Quarter To Three
- Six more characters headed to Tekken 7 including The Walking Dead's Negan @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The photo lab that flew to the Moon @ HackADay
- New Alexa skill plays fake stupid arguments to scare off burglars @ Slashdot
- Mouse Trap game used as an actual mouse trap @ HackADay
- Cryptocurrency miners are building their own electricity infrastructure @ Slashdot
- Traders are talking up cryptocurrencies, then dumping them, costing others millions @ Slashdot (I'm shocked, shocked!)
Science, technology, and space news
- GMO poplar trees engineered to not escape into the wild @ New Atlas (so, no frog DNA?)
- After seven difficult years, a fine day for NASA and human spaceflight @ Ars Technica
- Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world. We must resist the ideology of screen-based learning @ Slashdot (that's one mouthful of a headline)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Logitech G560 Review: 2.1 RGB gaming speakers @ PC Perspective
- Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 240 RGB review @ bit-tech
- Corsair SPEC Omega RGB review @ Guru3D
- Q&A with the cheese carving champion at the Wisconsin Valley Fair @ wausaudailyherald.com