Lighthouse Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This is my local lighthouse, the creatively named Big Red.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Aorus X7 DT v8 laptop review @ Hexus
  2. Dell G7 15 gaming laptop review @ HotHardware
  3. Zalman Acrux 850W review @ JonnyGuru
  4. Xtrfy H1 Pro Gaming headset review @ KitGuru
  5. Intel Optane SSD 905P 960GB drive review @ Legit Reviews
  6. ID-Cooling Dashflow 360 review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Phanteks Eclipse P350X case review @ ThinkComputers
  8. Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review @ TFT Central
  9. The ASRock X470 Taichi Ultimate motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. OpenAI's bots just thrashed some of the world's best Dota players @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Fortnite on Android dodges Google's store @ Quarter To Three
  3. Six more characters headed to Tekken 7 including The Walking Dead's Negan @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The photo lab that flew to the Moon @ HackADay
  2. New Alexa skill plays fake stupid arguments to scare off burglars @ Slashdot
  3. Mouse Trap game used as an actual mouse trap @ HackADay​​​​​​​
  4. Cryptocurrency miners are building their own electricity infrastructure @ Slashdot
  5. Traders are talking up cryptocurrencies, then dumping them, costing others millions @ Slashdot (I'm shocked, shocked!)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. GMO poplar trees engineered to not escape into the wild @ New Atlas (so, no frog DNA?)
  2. After seven difficult years, a fine day for NASA and human spaceflight @ Ars Technica
  3. ​​​​​​​Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world. We must resist the ideology of screen-based learning @ Slashdot (that's one mouthful of a headline)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Logitech G560 Review: 2.1 RGB gaming speakers @ PC Perspective
  2. Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 240 RGB review @ bit-tech
  3. Corsair SPEC Omega RGB review @ Guru3D
  4. Q&A with the cheese carving champion at the Wisconsin Valley Fair @ wausaudailyherald.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options

No comments in this discussion yet.