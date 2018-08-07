Cooler Master MasterBox MB530P is all about its RGB LEDs

Cooler Master is growing its family of MasterBox cases today with the MB530P. This case rides two major trends in chassis design of late: tempered glass and addressable RGB LEDs. The MB530P includes three addressable 120-mm RGB LED fans on its front panel. To show those fans to the world, Cooler Master frames a sheet of tempered glass in a slanted front panel with blessedly large air intakes to let those fans breathe.

Both side panels of the MasterBox MB530P use tempered glass to show off the chassis' bones. The left-side panel comes edged in black like most tempered-glass panels, but the right-side panel has a hexagonal appliqué that camouflages the potential cable nest that could gather under the MB530P's power-supply shroud.

The addressable RGB LED fans and power button on this case can draw their signals from motherboard RGB LED headers or a built-in controller. Cooler Master says the MB530P's LEDs can get their marching orders from Asus, Gigabyte, and ASRock motherboards and their RGB LED control utilities. An included splitter cable can sync the lighting signals running to the power button and fans.

Behind the motherboard, Cooler Master includes a cable-routing cover to hide wire bundles from view through the tempered-glass right side panel. Cooler Master also provides two tool-free SSD mounts on the back of the motherboard tray and two 3.5"-or-2.5" combo cages below the PSU shroud.

On top of its included RGB LED front fans, Cooler Master includes a 120-mm fan on the back panel for exhaust duties. On the off chance builders elect to replace this case's front fans, the MB530P can take two 140-mm spinners in place of its three 120-mm air movers. The top fan mounts can accept two 120-mm fans or two 140-mm fans, as well.

The MB530P's top radiator mount can accept heat exchangers as long as 240 mm, and the front panel can handle radiators as large as 360 mm or 280 mm, depending on the base fan dimension one chooses. The MB530P can swallow graphics cards as long as 16.1" (410 mm) and CPU coolers as tall as 6.5" (165 mm).

Cooler Master says the MasterBox MB530P will be available August 9 for pre-order at Newegg for $110.