Tuesday deals: a 2-TB solid-state drive for $250 and much more

Greetings folks. It's nice and balmy today at my location, but unfortunately not everywhere. After a relatively calm July, Portugal's fire season is now again in full swing. The recent Iberian peninsula heat wave didn't help matters any, and my Glorious Leaders supposedly had learned the lesson since last time around. Oh well, back to supporting our firefighters as usual. Not everything that's hot is bad, though. Our deal selection today is seriously toasty, and we think you'll want to have a bite. Check it out.

Oftentimes we discuss dual-storage setups with a solid-state drive for your operating system and main applications or games, coupled with a regular HDD for mass storage purposes. That's a fine idea, but what if you could just have a huge chunk of NAND flash at your command, perhaps by way of the Micron 1100 2-TB SSD? This massive drive can push 530 MB/s when doing sequential reads and 500 MB/s on writes. It's also rated for 92K random read IOPS and 83K random write operations. Rakuten will gladly hand you this box o' bytes for just $250.32 with the checkout code SAVE15. If you were wondering, that's a stupid-low 12.5 cents a gig.

If you prefer to trade capacity for brutal speed, check out the Samsung 960 EVO 500-GB solid-state drive. We gave it an Editor's Choice award back when we reviewed it thanks to its consistently high performance under multiple scenarios. Rakuten is running a combo deal and will offer you this drive plus one of Samsung's fast 128-GB EVO microSD cards for your tablet, phone, or laptop. The price is $191.20 total if you apply the checkout code SAVE15.

Since we're going for big things today, here's the EVGA GTX 1080 TI SC2 iCX graphics card. This beast of a pixel-pusher has a nominal 1582 MHz boost clock (which will almost undoubtedly climb higher in practice), RGB LED lighting, and EVGA's iCX cooler with a gazillion sensors and independently-controlled fans. You'd be forgiven for thinking this card would sell for $1000 or more, but the mining craze is dying down fast and you can grab it for just $659.99 from Amazon.

What about a speedy monitor instead? The Nixeus EDG 27 is an AHVA display with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. The monitor is infused with FreeSync adaptive-refresh-rate technology with an interval from 30-144 Hz, too. Input choices comprise a DisplayPort 1.2a connection, DVI, HDMI 2.0, and HDMI 1.4 ports. As an added bonus, the included stand offers height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Grab this great display from Newegg for $349.99, or $324.99 if you use the promo code MPBTC18 and MasterPass checkout.

Lastly, here's something out of left field. The Flir One Pro infrared compact camera is probably one of the best specimens of the breed, thanks mainly to its ultra-compact design and ease of use. It's also a little dear, but today Rakuten will hand you the iOS-ready version for just $299 with the checkout code SAVE15. If you were on the fence about getting one of these, then get off it already.

