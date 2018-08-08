Rumor: Intel Whiskey Lake-U parts could offer big boost clock increases

Intel has a slate of new 14-nm parts coming this year, and one of the next stops in the land of a thousand lakes is Whiskey Lake. Intel hasn't announced much about these chips beyond an internal code name, but a new HP spec sheet could tell us more about what to expect from those parts. The sheet potentially reveals the existence of three chips: the Core i7-8565U, the Core i5-8265U, and the Core i3-8145U.

Base clock

(GHz) Boost clock

(GHz) L3 cache TDP Core i7-8565U 1.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 8 MB 15 W? Core i5-8265U 1.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB Core i3-8145U 2.1 GHz 3.9 GHz 4 MB

The first thing of note about these potential Whiskey Lake parts comes in the peak boost clock department. The i7-8565U's 4.6-GHz peak clock speed represents a whopping 400-MHz advantage over the top-end Kaby Lake-R part, the Core i7-8650U. Likewise, the Core i5-8265U has a 500-MHz advantage on the Core i5-8350U. Those kinds of boosts in single-threaded performance will likely result in noticeable improvements in responsiveness from ultrabook-like systems.

Meanwhile, the Core i3-8145U may enter territory uncharted by Kaby Lake-R parts. Core i3 CPUs are notably absent from that model lineup, so we can't say just how the i3-8145U might improve affordable systems. Going by the base clock and cache configuration, however, this could be a dual-core part with Hyper-Threading. Four-core Core i3s tend to have 6 MB of L3 cache on board.

Graphics options from HP include an Intel UHD Graphics 620 IGP, so the Gen9.5 processor we've known since Kaby Lake seems poised to soldier on for another refresh cycle in Whiskey Lake. Given that we have no official word from Intel on these parts just yet, all of the above information could change, but if it holds, ultrabook shoppers could be in for a nice performance boost. Cheers to @momomo_us on Twitter for the heads-up.