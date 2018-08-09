Book Lovers Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I'm on my 3rd Kindle, a used 6" Oasis that I snagged for cheap. It's so much better than a "real" book.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel SSD 660p 1 TB SSD review @ PC Perspective
  2. Seasonic PRIME Ultra 850 W power supply review @ HardOCP
  3. Intel SSD 660p review @ HotHardware
  4. Kingston UV500 960 GB SSD review @ KitGuru
  5. Intel SSD 660p 1 TB SSD review with QLC NAND flash @ Legit Reviews
  6. The Intel SSD 660p SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The one huge problem with Dan Simmons' sci-fi mystery Hyperion @ Quarter To Three
  2. Guide: best Switch portable chargers  @ Nintendo Life
  3. It's finally time to fix PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The Galaxy Tab S4 is built for work, but gets very little done @ Engadget
  2. Peacock spider inspires small, soft, fluid-powered robots @ New Atlas
  3. Remote controlled electric snowblower sports FPV for safety @ HackADay ("safety")

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Feeling the heat of high-frequency trading @ HackADay
  2. Researchers insert a spider web gene into the silkworm @ Ars Technica
  3. Microsoft won't force you to use the new Skype just yet @ Slashdot (I'm burned out, will you guys rant about Skype for me?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Tt eSPORTS Nemesis Switch Optical RGB review @ TechPowerUp
  2. Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard review @ Hexus
  3. Susan Sparks: Justifying mac-and-cheese hot dogs @ hollandsentinel.com (haha, of course my local paper would publish this)
