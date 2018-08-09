Book Lovers Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Intel SSD 660p 1 TB SSD review @ PC Perspective
- Seasonic PRIME Ultra 850 W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Intel SSD 660p review @ HotHardware
- Kingston UV500 960 GB SSD review @ KitGuru
- Intel SSD 660p 1 TB SSD review with QLC NAND flash @ Legit Reviews
- The Intel SSD 660p SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- The one huge problem with Dan Simmons' sci-fi mystery Hyperion @ Quarter To Three
- Guide: best Switch portable chargers @ Nintendo Life
- It's finally time to fix PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The Galaxy Tab S4 is built for work, but gets very little done @ Engadget
- Peacock spider inspires small, soft, fluid-powered robots @ New Atlas
- Remote controlled electric snowblower sports FPV for safety @ HackADay ("safety")
Science, technology, and space news
- Feeling the heat of high-frequency trading @ HackADay
- Researchers insert a spider web gene into the silkworm @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft won't force you to use the new Skype just yet @ Slashdot (I'm burned out, will you guys rant about Skype for me?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Tt eSPORTS Nemesis Switch Optical RGB review @ TechPowerUp
- Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 keyboard review @ Hexus
- Susan Sparks: Justifying mac-and-cheese hot dogs @ hollandsentinel.com (haha, of course my local paper would publish this)