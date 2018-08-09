Zotac CI660, CI640, and CI620 nano PCs up the fanless ante

Zotac demoed its sharp-looking CI660 nano, CI640 nano, and CI620 nano fanless PCs back at Computex, and those systems are getting an official release now. The CI nano family has a fanless chassis that Zotac claims is capable of keeping Intel CPUs with TDPs as high as 25 W in check.

The top-end CI660 nano includes a Core i7-8550U CPU from the Kaby Lake-R family. That chip has a 1.8-GHz base clock and a 4-GHz maxium Turbo speed. As a barebones, the CI660 nano can take in as much as 32 GB of DDR4-2133 or DDR4-2400 in SO-DIMM form. Storage space will need to come by way of a 2.5" SATA device, as Zotac didn't include any M.2 slots in this chassis.

The sting of the 2.5"-only restriction is mollified a bit by the fact that Zotac implemented an HDMI 2.0 connector on this system, meaning it can drive 4K displays at up to 60 Hz. This fanless wonder can also hook up to two Gigabit Ethernet lines, four USB 3.0 devices from the back panel, and DisplayPort 1.2-compatible monitors. Zotac also includes built-in Wireless-AC and Bluetooth 4.2 radios on this chassis. The front panel gets two "USB 3.1" Type-C connectors and another USB 3.0 Type-A port, plus headphone and microphone jacks and an SD card reader.

The CI640 nano is identical in specification to the CI660, save for its Core i5-8250U CPU. The CI620 nano drops down to a dual-core Core i3-8130U. Zotac will offer these systems as barebones models without storage or memory, as well as Plus configurations with storage and memory pre-installed. The company didn't discuss pricing or availability, but these systems look quite compelling for fanless PCs.