Thursday deals: an RX 580 8 GB with three games for $220 and more

Hi there, folks. We're fairly quiet around here at the TR HQ, as Jeff is frantically testing AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2 to his heart's content, while I'm trying to make his job easier by improving our Mechanical TuRk (aka Benchy McBenchFace). In the meantime, you totally should check out our collection of deals. We had to sift through a lot of good ones today. Here are the best.

We're starting the proceedings today with the ASRock Radeon RX 580 8 GB Phantom Gaming X. This graphics card might win an award for the longest name around, but we're more interested in its numbers. The GPU clock should go as high as 1435 MHz in its OC Mode. You also get an AMD game pack with the card, comprising Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control: Origins. The price for the whole shebang is only $239.99 at Newegg, plus there's a $20 rebate card available.

You're going to need a motherboard to plug that graphics card into, and weirdly enough, we have one from the same company. The ASRock Fatal1ty AB350 Gaming-ITX/ac has compact dimensions and a full set of features. You get eight-phase power delivery, a high-end Realtek ALC1220 audio chip, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, and Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There's also an M.2 socket for good measure. All the hardware in this itty-bitty mobo comes in at just $89.99, and there's a $10 rebate card available on top of that.

How about some real fast RAM with blinkenlights? The G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16-GB kit we have on hand is clocked at a mighty 3600 MT/s. The sticks have dashing looks and have no need for an extra cable for the lighting, unlike some other sets. Newegg will hand you this pair of sticks for just $184.99.

Next up, a sweet monitor, perhaps to pair with the Radeon above. The MSI MPG27CQ is a high-end curved gaming display with a VA panel capable of hitting a 144-Hz refresh rate. The maximum brightness is a higher-than-usual 400 cd/m², and the display's color gamut covers 115% of the sRGB space. The MPG27CQ has a 1-ms-reponse-time mode, FreeSync support, a USB hub, and a height-adjustable stand, to boot. You can take this monitor home for $449.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPXPY42, and you also get a $20 rebate card.

Y'all need some more power in your lives, perhaps in the form of the EVGA Supernova 850 G3 PSU. This unit has fully modular cabling, semi-passive cooling, and enough PCIe connectors for a datacenter. You can grab it for just $110 from Newegg, and can get another $20 back by way of a rebate card. By the way, if you register the unit with EVGA, you get a warranty bump to 12 years.

What about a sweet, affordable laptop loaded with nice specs? The Asus VivoBook S (S510UN-MS52) has a Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB SATA SSD for storage. As an additional bonus, you get a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card with 2 GB of its own RAM. The 15.6" display has a resolution of 1920x1080, and there's also a fingerprint sensor. This aluminum-covered laptop can be yours for just $629 from Newegg.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.