Intel teases discrete graphics card on new Twitter account

Intel's plans to release a discrete graphics product in 2020 are well-known, but just what that product will look like is not at all known. We may have a very slightly better idea today thanks to the newly-inaugurated Intel Graphics Twitter account. The company tweeted a teaser video reminding PC users that its graphics products power a huge swath of screens on the planet, and it closes with the reminder that "in 2020, we will set our graphics free."

The teaser video shows us what appears to be a single-slot card of some kind, though the largely featureless and likely-rendered image doesn't offer much more to go on than that. Still, Intel says of its 2020 plan: "that's just the beginning." For now, the next year and four months (or more) can't pass quickly enough.