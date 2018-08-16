Cooler Master goes long with its ML360R RGB liquid cooler

Cooler Master has put its stamp on several liquid coolers over the years, but it's never made one with a 360-mm radiator until now. The MasterLiquid ML360R RGB stretches out with an extra-long radiator that gets its airflow from three PWM fans with speed ranges from 650 RPM–2000 RPM. An array of 12 RGB LEDs encircles the top of the pump head, and each of the ML360R RGB's fans has a further eight addressable lights in their fan hubs.

Cooler Master gives builders with lights in their eyes plenty of options for controlling the ML360R's blinkenlights. Those interested in software tweaking can work their magic through Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, or ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. Folks whose motherboards don't support addressable RGB LEDs can rely on Cooler Master's included RGB LED lighting controller instead. Cooler Master's MasterPlus+ software is still in beta, but it'll also provide control options for the ML360R if you want to be a guinea pig.

To keep the ML360R's coolant where it belongs, Cooler Master uses sleeved FEP tubing that looks good on top of being functional. The ML360R RGB is compatible with all recent Intel mainstream and high-end desktop sockets, as well as AMD's mainstream mounting systems through Socket AM4. Builders who want to go long can find the ML360R RGB on Newegg today for $159.99.