Lian Li Lancool One chassis blends the best of past and present

Lian Li made its name with massive, featureless aluminum monoliths, but nobody can ignore the RGB LED craze. Enter the Lancool One. This case's front panel takes Lian Li's signature brushed-aluminum stylings and blends them with an RGB LED-accent that cleverly doubles as an ambient light source for the interior of the chassis.

That RGB LED accent shines through a cut-out on the semi-open front panel. Vents around the edges of the panel allow the included 120-mm front fan to breathe. Another 120-mm fan comes installed on the Lancool One's rear fan mount. The case has ample room for extra fans, as well. The front panel can accept two more 120-mm spinners or 140-mm air movers. The top panel can take another three 120-mm fans or two 140-mm units. Two more 120-mm fan mounts on the Lancool One's convertible PSU shroud can move air between the chambers, too.

As for cooling hardware, the Lancool One can swallow radiators as large as 280 mm or 360 mm on its front panel, another 360-mm radiator on its top panel (but no 280-mm units), and another 120-mm radiator at its rear. Tower-style air coolers as tall as 6.9" (175 mm) and graphics cards as long as 16.5" (420 mm) will find a home in the Lancool One, as well. As a mid-tower case, the Lancool One offers seven primary expansion slots and two more vertical slots for builders who want to tip their graphics cards on their sides.

For storage, the Lancool One has two dedicated 2.5" trays on the back of its motherboard, another two 2.5" mounts on top of the PSU shroud, and two 3.5" cages underneath its PSU shroud. The top, front, and bottom air intakes of the Lancool One all come with magnetic dust filters to keep builds clean, something builders will appreciate thanks to the case's tempered-glass left side panel.

Lian-Li makes the Lancool One available in two versions. The standard model has traditional RGB LED lighting and no USB Type-C connector on its top panel, while the Lancool One Digital offers a USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector and fully-addressable RGB LED accents. The standard Lancool One rings in at a reasonable $89.99 on Newegg, while the Lancool One Digital commands an extra $10. Both cases are available now on Newegg.