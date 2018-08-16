Asus cuts down the ROG Zephyrus S and makes it stronger than ever

Asus' ROG Zephyrus notebook turned heads last year by putting gamer-grade hardware in an ultrabook-like chassis. The concept apparently wowed enough people that Asus' designers went back and did it again. The ROG Zephyrus S keeps the keyboard-forward design and fold-out cooling system of the original Zephyrus, but it slims down the chassis even more. The Zephyrus S is just 0.62" (15.75 mm) thick at its thickest point, making it 12% thinner than even the original. It also slims down its display bezels for a clean appearance.

Despite the paring-down, the Zephyrus S doesn't sacrifice on power. The notebook relies on the one-two punch of a Core i7-8750H CPU and a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics chip to drive a 15.6", 144-Hz 1920x1080 display with an exceptional claimed 3-ms response time. Asus says the panel covers 100% of the sRGB gamut, so gamers who need color-critical chops in their day jobs might find the Zephyrus S a capable companion. Asus will aslso offer a version with a full-fat mobile GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB, as well. Buyers can also configure NVMe storage devices ranging from 256 GB–1 TB in size, and the machine can swallow up to 24 GB of DDR4-2666 memory.

The Zephyrus S offers USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, and two USB 2.0 ports. Gamers can connect the Zephyrus S to external displays using an HDMI 2.0 port. As a gaming product, it's no surprise that the Zephyrus S offers four-zone RGB LED lighting on its keyboard. Another RGB LED zone shines through the "Active Aerodynamic System" vent at the back of the notebook. Asus didn't announce pricing today, but the notebook will be available next month.