MSI WS65 mobile workstation gets dressed up for the office

MSI's workstation notebooks are getting dressed up with a toned-down new design, and the WS65 launching at SIGGRAPH this week is the first of the breed. This system is a thin 15.6" design that still squeezes plenty of power inside. MSI will let professionals get WS65s with CPUs as powerful as Intel's Core i9-8950HK and graphics processors ranging up to Nvidia's Quadro P4200.

While specs are still a little thin at the moment, we do know that the WS65 has a 1920x1080 display with 72% coverage of the NTSC gamut (or about 100% of sRGB). It sounds as though the system has two M.2 slots, one for SATA and NVMe devices and the other for NVMe devices only. The WS65 has three "USB 3.1" Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 output, one mini-DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and headphone and microphone inputs. We'll learn more about the WS65 when it launches in September.