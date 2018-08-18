PNY reveals RTX 2080 Ti specs and potential $1000 price tag

We just tried to predict the performance of Nvidia's rumored RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti using a mix of public information and best guesses, and now we have the first official spec sheet for an RTX 2080 Ti thanks to a misfire from board partner PNY and a good catch from a TR staffer. The company posted a product page for its RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition early, revealing several critical specifications for the as-yet-unannounced and unreleased card.

Most critically, PNY lists a 1350-MHz base clock, a 1545-MHz boost clock, and a 285-W TDP for the card. While those clock speeds might sound low, they seem likely to continue the Pascal tradition of conservatism regarding delivered clock speeds from Nvidia products—GPU Boost 3.0 or its successor will likely push Turing cards' clocks much higher in real-world use under good cooling. The 285-W board power, on the other hand, likely reflects a 30-W allowance for the VirtualLink connector coming to Turing cards, meaning the RTX 2080 Ti itself lands close to the GTX 1080 Ti's 250-W figure.

PNY's product page also suggests that NVLink support is coming to Nvidia consumer products with the Turing generation. The page lists support for two-way NVLink, suggesting builders could be able to join their RTX 2080 Tis together over that coherent interconnect to create dual-card setups with a single 22-GB pool of VRAM.



Past those tantalizing details, the product page is fairly straightforward. The card will require two eight-pin PCIe connectors and could list for $1000. Presuming our guess at Titan-beating performance holds, it looks like that speed and a lack of a comparable product from AMD will result in Turing cards costing a pretty penny. We'll presumably find out more Monday.