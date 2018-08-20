Logitech's MX Vertical mouse wants to shake hands

Vertical mice keep the hand and forearm in a more neutral position than the average mouse today, and that neutral position is reputed to be easier on the hands, wrists, and arms. Logitech is hopping on board the vertical-mouse train with the MX Vertical. This productivity mouse tilts the gripping surface at a 57-degree angle for a "handshake" position that Logitech says was developed with criteria from "leading ergonomists" in mind. That design purports to reduce muscle strain by 10% relative to the average rodent.

The top edge of the mouse offers a "cursor speed switch" that the majority of TR readers and gamers will know as a sniper button. The inside of its grip offers back and forward buttons, while the main button cluster includes the usual left and right clickers plus a scroll wheel and middle mouse button. Logitech's Options software can be used to configure the behavior of those various buttons.

Like other MX mice, the Vertical can pair with up to three separate devices and switch among them with a hardware button, or users can also install Logitech's Synergy-like Flow software for seamless control of separate systems on the same desk. The MX Vertical can connect using a USB Type-C cable, Logitech's own Unifying receivers, or with Bluetooth.

Folks who want to turn the mousing experience on its ear can pick up an MX Vertical for $100 starting in September. Especially eager buyers can pre-order the mouse from Logitech's website starting August 20. Thanks to TR tipster SH SOTN for the heads-up.