Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, and RTX 2070

Alongside CEO Jensen Huang's pre-Gamescom keynote, Nvidia unveiled three new GeForce graphics cards using the Turing architecture. The GTX 2080 Ti uses a Turing GPU capable of up to 14 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point performance for traditional rasterization, while the RTX 2080 measures in at about 10.5 TFLOPS, and the RTX 2070 is capable of about 8 TFLOPS.

Turing GPUs also include RT cores for accelerating operations important to ray-tracing such as testing bounding volume hierarchies and ray-triangle intersection, plus Nvidia's tensor cores for performing AI denoising of raytraced scene elements. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the processing power of these accelerated elements of the chip will require new measures of performance to account for the heterogeneous usage of resources to produce hybrid-rendered scenes, as those resources could account for tens of tera-ops beyond the typical single-precision FLOPS count.

The new cards rely on Nvidia's RTX stack to blend the performance of rasterization and the visual fidelity of ray tracing for effects like highlights, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion. RTX is a back-end for Microsoft's DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) API announced back in March. Epic Games has already integrated DXR features into version four of the Unreal Engine, for just one example of industry adoption.

The GeForce RTX series introduces a new Founders Edition cooler design that drops the centrifugal blower-style fan we know and love for a dual-fan open-air design that's closer to partner boards than designs of the past. Founders Edition cards have three DisplayPorts, a USB Type-C connector capable of hooking up to future VirtualLink devices, and an HDMI port. The RTX 2070 trades a DisplayPort for a DVI port.

price RTX 2080 Ti FE 4352 1350 1635 GDDR6 11 GB 352-bit 616 GB/s 250 W $1199 RTX 2080 FE 2944 1515 1800 8 GB 256-bit 448 GB/s 215 W $799 RTX 2070 FE 2304 1410 1710 185 W $599

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition will carry a suggested price of $1,199, while the RTX 2080 Founders Edition will list for $799 and the RTX 2070 will go for $599. Partner cards will apparently start at $999 for the RTX 2080 Ti, $699 for the RTX 2080, and $499 for the RTX 2070. Nvidia will begin taking pre-orders for the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 cards today, and they'll begin shipping on or around September 20. Details about partner cards are still rolling in, and we'll be writing them up as soon as we're able.