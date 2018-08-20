Asus’ flock of GeForce RTX cards takes flight

Did you watch Nvidia's presentation at Gamescom today? Even if you didn't, if you're reading this site, you're doubtless aware that Nvidia announced its next-generation GeForce graphics cards. Naturally, all of the board vendors are following on with their own announcements for new cards based on the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti GPUs. Asus has cards coming for both GPUs from its ROG Strix, Dual, and Turbo families.



Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Surely most TR readers will be familiar with the ROG Strix branding. There are no less than three ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards on the way: the 11G-GAMING, A11G-GAMING, and O11G-GAMING versions. There will also be three ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 (non-Ti) cards on the way with essentially the same designations: 8G-GAMING, A8G-GAMING, and O8G-GAMING. All six will come with a pair of HDMI 2.0b ports, a pair of DisplayPort 1.4 connections, and a USB Type-C output with VirtualLink support.

Nobody's talking clock rates for factory OC'd Turing processors yet so there really aren't any differences to discern in these cards, at least for now. Asus does note that the cooler for these cards has 20% more surface area than the previous-generation ROG Strix cooler. The extra area comes from the cards spilling over into the third expansion slot with a "2.7-slot" design.



Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual showing the new triple-slot cooler design.

The Dual (stylized DUAL by Asus) family of cards is Asus' more basic brand. As the name implies, they usually come with dual-fan axial coolers. Just like the ROG Strix cards above, there will be three models of RTX 2080 Ti Dual cards, and three models of RTX 2080 Dual cards. Once again, without clock rates there's very little to differentiate the models.

Notably, all of the Dual cards will also be using a triple-slot heatsink. Because of the extra weight, the Dual cards will all include aluminum backplates. The Dual cards will include the VirtualLink-enabled Type-C port of the ROG Strix cards, but lose one of the HDMI ports for a third DisplayPort connector.



Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Turbo

Finally, Asus will also be launching a single card for each GPU with the Turbo branding. Turbo has historically been Asus' brand for cards that come with a reference-style blower cooler with a centrifugal fan. Asus actually provides clock speeds for the Turbo cards, and both the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti match the reference numbers provided by Nvidia.

The Turbo models once again retain the USB Type-C output, but lose one of the DisplayPort connectors compared to the Dual cards. That leaves them with a single HDMI 2.0b and two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. It seems likely that the exclusion of the third DisplayPort connector was required so that the two-slot Turbo cards could have sufficient exhaust for their 80-mm blowers.

Asus doesn't say anything about its recommended prices but instead remarks that some of the cards are up for preorder already. Over at Amazon, we found early listings putting the RTX 2080 Ti Dual O11G version at $1240 and the RTX 2080 Ti Turbo at $1210. Its smaller non-Ti sibling shows up in Dual O8G form for $840, while the ROG Strix RTX 2080 is listed but doesn't have a price yet. All of those same listings are available at Newegg, too: RTX 2080 Ti Dual O11G for $1240, RTX 2080 Ti Turbo for $1210, and RTX 2080 Dual O8G for $840. Newegg puts a $870 price tag on the ROG Strix RTX 2080 O8G but it is currently not available for pre-order.