EVGA has a sweet sixteen RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards

Given what transpired at Gamescom today, we figure that "2080" will be the most oft-repeated number and word for at least a good while. EVGA is on board with Nvidia's recently released Turing GPUs and is readying up a whopping 16 cards. The manufacturer's offerings are split down the middle between GeForce RTX 2080 Ti-based units and cards based on the RTX 2080.

To wit, EVGA has cards with either chip in several versions. The most basic one is an plain, unnamed option with a dual-slot, blower-style cooler. Black and XC versions have dual-slot, dual-fan coolers. The XC Ultra variants employ a 2.75-slot dual-fan cooling apparatus. Up from there, EVGA has XC and XC2 versions with sensor-ridden iCX2 coolers bearing two fans. The top-end takes are the FTW3 and FTW3 Ultra options with three-fan iCX coolers. Those versions also have improved power delivery hardware: 14 phases for the RTX 2080 instead of the usual 10, and 19 instead of 16 for the RTX 2080 Ti.

There's currently no information on cards' clock speeds. The company tweaked its cooler designs a little, though. EVGA says its improved iCX2 design is cooler and quieter than previous versions, and that its newer hydro-dynamic-bearing fans are longer-lasting. Judging from EVGA's RTX 2080-series landing page, coolers other than the most basic one have interchangeable trims underneath the main shroud. The high-end three-fan versions also have an optional grille (that EVGA calls a shield) that can be placed atop the fans.

Despite the list of sixteen cards, there are only currently four versions in EVGA's product pages. The port loadout for all these versions includes three DisplayPorts, an HDMI output, and a USB Type-C port with VirtualLink support. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Gaming has a dual-slot, dual-fan cooler, 8 GB of 14 GT/s memory, a three-year warranty, and goes for $750. Its XC Ultra Gaming brother has a 2.75-slot cooler, presumably higher clocks, and an $850 price tag. You'll need six-pin and eight-pin PCIe power connectors for these cards.

Over at the EVGA GeForce RTX 1080 Ti aisle, the XC Gaming variant has 11 GB of 14 GT/s memory, a dual-fan cooler, and needs two eight-pin power connectors. This card will set you back $1150. Once again, the XC Ultra Gaming take comes with a 2.75-slot cooler and will sing your wallet a lullaby of $1250. All the cards are covered by EVGA's Step Up program that gives buyers a 90-day period in which they can upgrade their card by paying the price difference to the new model.