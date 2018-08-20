Gigabyte readies four GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards

Nvidia's board partners are releasing an onslaught of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 cards, and Gigabyte has its own quartet of ray-tracing-ready hardware in the wings. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 2080 are both getting a triple-fan treatment from Gigabyte's engineers.



RTX 2080 Ti Gaming OC 11G

First off, the company has two RTX 2080 Ti cards ready to rumble. The RTX 2080 Ti Windforce OC 11G and Gaming OC 11G share a cooler design, but they'll likely offer different clock speeds once all is said and done. We don't know those clock speeds yet, so it's hard to say just how much they'll differ in practice. The Gaming OC 11G will presumably be the hotter-clocked model, since it costs more.

Both cards come with the standard RTX 2080 Ti complement of 11 GB of GDDR6 RAM, three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, a USB Type-C connector with VirtualLink support, and an HDMI 2.0b port. Gamers can add an NVLink bridge to these cards to enable two-way multi-GPU rendering. Gigabyte's triple-fan cooler has a full-coverage metal back plate and RGB LED accents.



RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G

The RTX 2080 gets a similar treatment from Gigabyte. In fact, unless we told you otherwise, we doubt you'd be able to tell the company's RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti apart. We get Windforce OC 8G and Gaming OC 8G RTX 2080 cards with similar coolers, and the Gaming OC 8G will likely have the hotter clocks.

Like their RTX 2080 Ti cousins, each of the RTX 2080 duo come with three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, a USB Type-C connector with VirtualLink support, and an HDMI 2.0b port. They also have full-coverage backplates and RGB LED accents.

Gigabyte's takes on the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are up for pre-order now. The RTX 2080 Windforce OC 8G will list for $790 at Newegg and Amazon. The RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G will go for $830 from the 'egg and at Amazon. The RTX 2080 Ti Windforce OC 11G will list for $1170 at Amazon and Newegg, while the RTX 2080 Ti Gaming OC 11G is $1200 from the ovo novum and at Amazon.