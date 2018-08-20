Zotac hosts a quartet of RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Tis

We've covered RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti-based cards from the major players so far, but those companies aren't the only ones in town with pixel-pushers bearing Nvidia's latest tech. Zotac too has four graphics cards on display: the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti AMP and Triple Fan, along with the GeForce RTX 2080 Blower and AMP.



Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Blower

Let's take a closer look at the power quartet. Kicking off from the bottom, the GeForce RTX 2080 Blower, much like its name implies, has a blower-style cooler, 8 GB of 14 GT/s GDDR6 memory, and a connector loadout comprising three DisplayPorts, a single HDMI output, and a USB Type-C port. While most manufacturers are keeping their cards' clock speeds under wraps, Zotac says the chip in the RTX 2080 Blower has the Nvidia-default boost clock of 1710 MHz. Despite the basic cooler, this card has a metal back plate.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 2080 Amp ups the ante with a 2.5-slot, three-fan cooler with RGB LED lighting. That appears to be the main difference versus the card above, and Zotac elected not to utter this version's clock speed out loud.



Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Amp

Things get a little more serious with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Triple Fan model. This cooler appears to be similar to that of the RTX 2080 Amp model above. Zotac does let on that the GPU's boost clock hums along at the stock 1545 MHz, though we'd expect this figure to be higher in practice. Last but not least, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Amp is probably the speediest of all four cards, though Zotac doesn't say how fast its chip will tick in use.

Two of the cards have already shown up at e-tail. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Amp will set buyers back $840 at Newegg, while the big-momma GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Amp rings in at $1200. The cards are also available in a number of bundles with Intel CPUs or Samsung SSDs.