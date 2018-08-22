The-day-after-Spumoni-Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- NZXT E850 digital power supply review @ PC Perspective
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro +GameDAC review @ bit-tech
- Thermaltake Level 20 VT review @ Gamers Nexus
- Corsair RM750x 750W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Killer Wireless-AC 1550 review @ Hexus
- Arctic Accelero Xtreme IV GPU cooler review @ HotHardware
- BeQuiet SFX-L 500W review @ JonnyGuru
- Sennheiser HD820 headphones review @ KitGuru
- HP S600 2.5" 240GB SATA SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- MSI B450i Gaming Plus AC motherboard review @ ThinkComputers
- Linux vs. Windows benchmark: Threadripper 2990WX vs. Core i9-7980XE tested @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- A beginner's guide to Monster Hunter: World @ Quarter To Three
- Diablo III Eternal Collection officially announced for Nintendo Switch @ Nintendo Life
- Ads are creeping back into Twitch Prime streams starting this September 14th @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Using acoustic levitation for applications going way beyond novelty @ HackADay
- Panasonic keeps it fresh with shoe deodorizer @ New Atlas
- Reverse engineering a DNA sequencer @ HackADay
- A remotely controlled Kindle page turner @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Researchers reveal how blue light exposure is damaging our eyes @ New Atlas
- Baltimore Police Department is still using Lotus Notes @ Slashdot
- Friendly fox genomes help us understand the genetics of behavior @ Ars Technica
- AI identifies heat-resistant coral reefs in Indonesia @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- World's oldest cheese discovered in ancient Egyptian tomb @ time.com
- Lian Li Strimer review - RGB 24 pin extension cable @ Guru3D
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R RGB review @ TechPowerUp