The-day-after-Spumoni-Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


The ice cream is fine and all, but I'm a bigger fan of Dino Spumoni.

PC hardware and computing

  1. NZXT E850 digital power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. SteelSeries Arctis Pro +GameDAC review @ bit-tech
  3. Thermaltake Level 20 VT review @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Corsair RM750x 750W power supply review @ HardOCP
  5. Killer Wireless-AC 1550 review @ Hexus
  6. Arctic Accelero Xtreme IV GPU cooler review @ HotHardware
  7. BeQuiet SFX-L 500W review @ JonnyGuru
  8. Sennheiser HD820 headphones review @ KitGuru
  9. HP S600 2.5" 240GB SATA SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  10. MSI B450i Gaming Plus AC motherboard review @ ThinkComputers
  11. Linux vs. Windows benchmark: Threadripper 2990WX vs. Core i9-7980XE tested @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. A beginner's guide to Monster Hunter: World @ Quarter To Three
  2. Diablo III Eternal Collection officially announced for Nintendo Switch @ Nintendo Life
  3. Ads are creeping back into Twitch Prime streams starting this September 14th @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Using acoustic levitation for applications going way beyond novelty @ HackADay
  2. Panasonic keeps it fresh with shoe deodorizer @ New Atlas
  3. Reverse engineering a DNA sequencer @ HackADay
  4. A remotely controlled Kindle page turner @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Researchers reveal how blue light exposure is damaging our eyes @ New Atlas
  2. Baltimore Police Department is still using Lotus Notes @ Slashdot
  3. Friendly fox genomes help us understand the genetics of behavior @ Ars Technica
  4. AI identifies heat-resistant coral reefs in Indonesia @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. World's oldest cheese discovered in ancient Egyptian tomb @ time.com
  2. Lian Li Strimer review - RGB 24 pin extension cable @ Guru3D
  3. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R RGB review @ TechPowerUp
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options