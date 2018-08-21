Tuesday deals: a Radeon RX 580 8 GB for $210 and more

Greetings, folks! All the buzz of the moment is about the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, and as well it should be. Those cards promise to meld rasterization and ray tracing in an efficient way, something that may turn out to be a permanent improvement in computer graphics. We'll reserve final judgment until we've had a close look at them, of course. Meanwhile, here's today's selection of deals. Enjoy!

We figure that with the release of Nvidia's RTX cards, it's likely we'll see a sharp drop in the price of other pixel-pushers. The first signs of that downward trend have popped up, as evidenced by the MSI Radeon RX 580 8 GB Armor. This card is about as basic as they come, but that's just fine by us. You still get a double-fan cooler with generously sized spinners and a 1366 MHz boost clock. The card is currently going for only $229.99 at Amazon, and there's a rebate form available that can get you another $20 back.

The theme today is apparently sensibly priced hardware. The Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 16-GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs is speedy, has blinkenlights, and will set you back just $154.99 at Newegg. You still remember when a kit like this was going for close to $200, right?

Everybody's hankering for some sweet, speedy NVMe action these days, and the HP EX920 512-GB solid-state drive is only happy to deliver. This SSD can push up to 3200 MB/s in sequential reads and 1800 MB/s in writes. Its endurance rating is a healthy 400 terabytes written, too. Pick one up from Newegg for just $134.99.

Next up, mechanical keyboards. You'll find models today with everything plus two kitchen sinks, but what about a simple, honest, quality clicker? That's what the Gigabyte K-Force 83 is. This keyboard is a full-sized affair with raised key caps, no lighting, and Cherry MX switches underneath. There's N-key rollover, a Windows key locking function, and the price tag is just $38.89 for a version with Cherry MX Red linear switches, or $39.99 for one with clicky MX Blue switches.

A good share of folks enjoy gaming on the go, but a proper gaming laptop has to be an expensive affair... or does it?? The Acer Aspire 7 (A717-72G-700J) laptop is 17.3" across and packs a Core i7-8750H processor, a full 16 GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1060 6-GB graphics, and a 256-GB SSD. The display is an IPS unit with a resolution of 1920x1080. That's a heck of a lot of hardware, but right now you can pick this machine up from Newegg for just $999.99 with the promo code EMCPXRE22.

Finally, a sweet box for your home theater or gaming setup. The Pioneer VSX-932 is a powerful 7.2-channel receiver that can push 80 W per channel (or a 165-W peak), has five HDMI inputs, integrated Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and lists all the current home theater buzzwords: Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision, and all their fun buddies. This receiver is fully-featured, punchy, and only costs $229.99 at Newegg. Get it while it's hot—that's one heck of a low price.

