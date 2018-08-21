Nvidia lists games that will support Turing cards' hardware capabilities

Nvidia's just-announced GeForce RTX family of graphics cards opens up two new horizons of possibility for game developers: the use of ray tracing to improve the quality of reflections, ambient occlusion, shadows, and global illumination with acceleration from Nvidia's RT cores, and the use of deep learning models on consumer graphics cards with Nvidia's tensor cores. The first major uses of those tensor cores appear to be denoising algorithms for use in tandem with the RT cores, as well as a new form of high-quality anti-aliasing Nvidia calls "Deep Learning Super-Sampling."



Shadow of the Tomb Raider with RTX enabled. Note the interplay of lighting colors and natural soft shadows

While those technologies are hardware-accelerated by Turing graphics processors, the work doesn't stop there. Developers have to bake support for those features into their titles, and they're not required to implement support for every Turing trick. Some games will offer support for hybrid rendering using Turing cards' traditional rasterization and ray-tracing resources—what one might call the full-fat RTX experience—as well as DLSS. Other titles will include support for DLSS only.

To help gamers figure out how Turing graphics cards will improve their gameplay experiences, Nvidia has compiled lists of titles that will support hybrid rendering and titles that will support DLSS. Here's the launch slate of games that will support hybrid rendering with rasterization and real-time ray tracing:

And here's the lineup of titles that will either support DLSS only or in addition to hybrid rendering:

On its GeForce blog, Nvidia posted detailed accounts of how several of the above games make use of Turing hardware. MechWarrior 5, Atomic Heart, and Assetto Corsa Competizione use RTX to produce ambient occlusion, reflections, and shadows. Battlefield V uses RTX reflections. Control uses ray tracing to simulate reflections, diffuse global illumination, and contact shadows. Metro Exodus shoots rays to simulate global illumination and ambient occlusion. Finally, Shadow of the Tomb Raider uses ray tracing to produce lifelike soft shadows.



Atomic Heart's RTX effects

Given the pre-release status of most, if not all, of the games that will support hybrid rendering, it's perhaps no surprise that Nvidia has deferred the hard launch of GeForce RTX cards until September 20. Alongside these titles, Nvidia says more than 40 developers are working on future games that will support RTX features, although it's not clear whether that means hybrid rendering support and DLSS, DLSS only, or other, as-yet-undisclosed possibilities opened up by Turing hardware. As always, we're eager to see what Turing cards can do in these titles once they're in the TR labs.