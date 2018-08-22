Galax hangs its crown on GeForce RTX cards with HOF teaser

Even among eye-wateringly high-end graphics cards, builders want their pixel-pusher of choice to stand out. Galax appears to be preparing to serve those who want to leave no doubt about the power of their PCs with Nvidia's GeForce RTX products. In a teaser image obtained by VideoCardz, the company showed off the next Hall of Fame (HOF) cooler that could adorn GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti cards.



Image: VideoCardz

This next Hall of Fame card keeps the onboard monitoring LCD of Nvidia 10-series HOF products, but it rings that pixel array in an LED-illuminated golden crown to remove all doubt about the fatness (or emptiness) of its owner's wallet. The Hall of Fame cooler itself appears to be a triple-fan, triple-slot affair, and it's almost certainly hiding a wildly over-the-top power-delivery subsystem. Since this is a teaser, there's no word on pricing or availability yet, but if you're after bling, Galax's GeForce RTX cards should almost certainly be at the top of your list.