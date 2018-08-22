Nvidia releases its first official benchmarks for the RTX 2080

Nvidia touted some impressive theoretical performance numbers for its GeForce RTX cards during CEO Jensen Huang's keynote this Monday, but the company didn't generally talk in the universal language of gamers, flawed as it may be: average FPS. We've already tried to estimate how the Turing-powered RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti would perform using a number of peak performance measures for rasterization, but even those estimates are a bit abstract.

To help the average person understand how the RTX 2080 performs, Nvidia is releasing some average-FPS metrics and performance indices of its own for the games of today and tomorrow. First, here are some average-FPS numbers for the RTX 2080 at 4K with HDR enabled. Nvidia doesn't provide any of the other settings or testing conditions it used to arrive at these numbers, but here they are nonetheless.

Final Fantasy XV: 60 FPS average

Hitman: 73 FPS average

Call of Duty WWII: 93 FPS average

Mass Effect Andromeda: 67 FPS average

Star Wars Battlefront II: 65 FPS average

Resident Evil 7: 66 FPS average

F1 2017: 72 FPS average

Destiny 2: 66 FPS average

Battlefield 1: 84 FPS average

Far Cry 5: 71 FPS average

Whether the RTX 2080 will be able to provide a 99th-percentile frame time of 16.7 ms—more or less the equivalent of saying it offers a consistent 60 FPS in all of those titles at 4K with HDR on—will remain to be evaluated by independent reviewers.

Nvidia also provides a measure of relative performance for the RTX 2080 versus the GTX 1080 in some current and future titles under two conditions: with its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology off, and with DLSS on. Even without DLSS enabled, the RTX 2080 is about half again as fast as the GTX 1080 in every title Nvidia tested at 4K and with HDR on.

Flip on DLSS in the titles that support it, though, and those games can apparently deliver more than two times the number of frames, on average, than the GTX 1080. Again, we don't know what settings Nvidia used to arrive at its baseline numbers for either card past the 3840x2160 resolution and the fact that HDR was on, but that level of performance is certainly impressive in titles where it is or will be available.

Whether this promise of greatly improved performance in today's games will be enough to get gamers to pony up $699 or more for the RTX 2080 remains to be seen, but it at least demonstrates that the RTX 2080 has the potential to deliver performance in the ballpark of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 4K and with HDR enabled with today's games. That bodes well for the RTX 2080 Ti, which stands poised to deliver even more pixel-pushing power. We'll hopefully be able to subject the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti to our advanced metrics ahead of or around the cards' September 20 ship date.