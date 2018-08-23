Ride Like the Wind Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Logitech G Pro Wireless and G Pro Gaming mice review @ PC Perspective
- ADATA XPG SX950U 240GB SSD review @ Guru3D
- Aorus X399 Xtreme review @ Hexus
- HyperX Gaming microSD card review @ Legit Reviews
- Philips 436M6VBPAB review @ TFT Central
- The Corsair RM850x (2018) PSU review @ AnandTech
- Huawei MateBook D review @ HotHardware
Games, culture, and VR
- Valve's "Steam Play" uses Vulkan to bring more Windows games to Linux @ Ars Technica
- Mark your calendar for A Hat in Time's one-day-only free DLC @ Quarter To Three
- Rocket League is changing with its new 'progression' update next week @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Build your own two-stage water rockets @ HackADay
- As value of cryptocurrencies falls, a lot of new and risk-taking investors are suffering immensely @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- All systems go for Mars as InSight passes halfway mark @ New Atlas
- New research suggests evolution might favor 'survival of the laziest' @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Patriot Viper RGB DDR4 3200 MHz review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI GE63 Raider RGB 8RE (i7-8750H; GTX 1060) laptop review @ KitGuru
- Looking for your dream job? You could be the Assistant Director of Cheese at this company @ time.com