Ride Like the Wind Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This is the first thing you thought of too, right?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Logitech G Pro Wireless and G Pro Gaming mice review @ PC Perspective
  2. ADATA XPG SX950U 240GB SSD review @ Guru3D
  3. Aorus X399 Xtreme review @ Hexus
  4. HyperX Gaming microSD card review @ Legit Reviews
  5. Philips 436M6VBPAB review @ TFT Central
  6. The Corsair RM850x (2018) PSU review @ AnandTech
  7. Huawei MateBook D review @ HotHardware

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Valve's "Steam Play" uses Vulkan to bring more Windows games to Linux @ Ars Technica
  2. Mark your calendar for A Hat in Time's one-day-only free DLC @ Quarter To Three
  3. Rocket League is changing with its new 'progression' update next week @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Build your own two-stage water rockets @ HackADay
  2. ​​​​​​​As value of cryptocurrencies falls, a lot of new and risk-taking investors are suffering immensely @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. All systems go for Mars as InSight passes halfway mark @ New Atlas
  2. New research suggests evolution might favor 'survival of the laziest' @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Patriot Viper RGB DDR4 3200 MHz review @ TechPowerUp
  2. MSI GE63 Raider RGB 8RE (i7-8750H; GTX 1060) laptop review @ KitGuru
  3. ​​​​​​​Looking for your dream job? You could be the Assistant Director of Cheese at this company @ time.com
