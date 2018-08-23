HP Omen Mindframe headset puts sweaty ears on ice

Thermoelectric coolers (or TECs) have long been used to keep CPUs chilly, but HP wants to use that technology to combat an entirely different problem: overly sweaty ears during long gaming sessions. The company's Omen Mindframe headset uses a pair of thermoelectric modules—one in each ear cup—to help conduct heat away from one's ears and into the surrounding environment. The mesh-covered ear cups might help prevent hot-headedness, as well.

TECs usually rely on a fan to assist in heat transfer, but HP got its system working without the use of moving parts, according to Tom Warren at The Verge. That's probably a good thing for the Mindframe's audio quality. HP claims gamers will be able to use DTS Headphone:X and 7.1 virtual surround sound to assist them in locating enemy gunshots and footfalls, too. The Mindframe also has a unidirectional mic with noise-canceling for clearer transfer of your howls of victory or defeat.

The Mindframe also has RGB LED lighting on each earcup that can be controlled through HP's Omen Command Center software, and it'll connect to systems using a USB 2.0 connector. The company expects the Mindframe to be available in October for a whopping $200.