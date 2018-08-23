Thursday deals: an RX 580 8 GB, a Ryzen mobo, and games for $275 and more

Greetings, folks. I re-joined a band a while back and am furiously both learning and practicing my bass skills (I was doing guitar before). This left me wondering exactly how many musicians, bedroom or professional, there are among the TR crowd. I'm guessing that there are quite a few among the gerbils, but we don't often hear from you. So speak up, let us know what you play. Meanwhile, here are the deals we dug up today, singing and dancing all the way.

The first item today is actually a bundle, and a rather meaty one at that. Should you acquire the ASRock Radeon RX 580 8-GB graphics card, the lady at the counter will also hand you a box for a Ryzen-ready ASRock AB350 Pro4 motherboard, plus AMD download codes for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control: Origins. The whole caboodle will be yours for (gasp!) just $274.99, and there's a $20 rebate card on top of that.

If you're going for a powerful Intel-driven rig, take a good look at the ASRock Z370 Extreme4 motherboard. This circuit slab has metal-reinforced PCI slots, onboard RGB LED lighting, Intel Gigabit Ethernet, and a Realtek ALC1220 codec with DTS Connect support. Additional niceties include a total of eight SATA ports, two regular M.2 sockets plus an E-key socket for a Wi-Fi card, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, and a massive VRM heatsink that will come in handy when overclocking your Coffee Lake processor. Take this board home for just $149.99, and take advantage of the available rebate card to shave another $20 off.

Next up, some sweet RAM sticks for either build. The Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 16-GB kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs. These jugs of memory have discreet heatsinks, 16-18-18-38 timings, and will set you back a mere $137.99.

You might want a monitor fit for the Radeon card above, and that's the AOC Q3279VWFD8. While this display's model name looks like something a cat might produce crossing a keyboard, the specs table has what we need. Buyers get a 32" display with a 10-bit 2560x1440 IPS panel, a 75-Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and a three-year warranty. Newegg will hand you the big box for $269.99 with the promo code NEFPVE15 while stocks last.

The effects of the recent announcement of Nvidia's RTX cards are here. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 is one heck of a mighty card thanks to its sensor-ridden, three-fan iCX cooler, and a 1582-MHz boost clock (almost certainly higher in practice). You can configure the fans independently, too, and have each of them react to memory or GPU speeds. This card once commanded a lofty premium, but it's currently available at Newegg for $669.99. The e-tailer will also hand you a rebate card that can get you another $20 back.

The final piece in today's puzzle is the Lenovo IdeaPad 330 (81D2005CUS), a Ryzen 2500U-powered laptop with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. The 15.6" display has a resolution of 1920x1080 and will be powered by the APU's Vega integrated graphics. This is a fine workhorse of a machine, and it's just $499.99 at Newegg.

