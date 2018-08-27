AMD introduces Vega to VDI with Radeon Pro V340

AMD has long touted the benefits of its server graphics cards for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) purposes, and it's updating Radeon Pro cards' ability to deliver the desktop over the network with its Radeon Pro V340 graphics card. The V340 takes a pair of Vega 10 GPUs with 56 compute units enabled, yokes 16 GB of HBM2 RAM to each one, and slaps them on a single card capable of handling up to 32 VMs with 1 GB of graphics memory each.

The Radeon Pro V340 does its thing with AMD's Multiuser GPU, or MxGPU, technology. MxGPU uses what the company calls hardware-based virtualization to claim more consistent, deterministic performance than VDI approaches that depend on software management. AMD also notes that no one user can tie up one of its virtualized graphics cards and that (at least in theory), clients can't snoop on other guests' portions of graphics memory, either. AMD also touts MxGPU's freedom from recurring licensing fees.

Compared to the company's last dual-GPU VDI outing, the Firepro S1750 X2, the V340 doesn't increase the maximum number of guests that can reside on a single board. That said, its Vega chips should offer much better performance overall and per slice, along with a larger frame buffer per user, compared to the Tonga chip that was virtually subdivided inside the S7150 X2. VDI administrators who need pro-grade graphics in a virtual environment can check out the V340 at VMWorld in Las Vegas through August 30.